2021-08-09 16:27:43.047 Daughter's Birthday Present Leads to $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-08-09 16:27:43.047

Bruce Pence of Raymore was celebrating his birthday when he received a present of Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets from his daughter.

“I won $20 on those tickets, so I decided to buy some more using that money,” Pence said, recounting his win.

One of the tickets he purchased at Zedz, 10901 E. State Route 350 in Raytown, was a “Hot Hot Cash” Scratchers ticket. Upon scratching it off, Pence realized it contained one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000.

“I was shocked! I told my wife, and she didn’t believe me at first.”

Pence joked it was one of the best birthday presents he had ever received from his daughter, adding that he had plans to use some of his winnings to give back to her.

“We’re planning on using some of it to take the grandkids to Disney World!” he shared.

In FY20, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.