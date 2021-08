Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair

HIGHWAY: I-94

CLOSEST CITY: Marysville

ESTIMATED DATE: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 5 a.m.

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 8 a.m.

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $40,000 to resurface the carpool lot at the I-94/Wadhams Road intersection.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The carpool lot will be closed from 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, through 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. This work is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the carpool lot surface.