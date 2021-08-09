Clare Avenue carpool lot at US-127 in Clare County to close for resurfacing Aug. 11

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117

COUNTY: Clare

HIGHWAY: Clare Avenue

CLOSEST CITY: Clare

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 5 a.m.

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 5 p.m.

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface the Clare Avenue carpool lot off US-127 in Clare County. This work is part of a $14.4 million investment to resurface 8.2 miles of US-127 from the Clare County line to Hatton Road in Clare County. Work includes repairs to the US-127 bridge over US-127 Business Route (BR) and ramp and parking lot improvements at the Clare Welcome Center.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The carpool lot will be closed to vehicles from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will improve the surface of the carpool lot.