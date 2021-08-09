Southbound I-5 near Woodland reduced to two lanes for paving work Aug. 15–Sept. 5

Celeste Dimichina, communications, 360-905-2057

Drivers should prepare for delays and around-the-clock lane closures

WOODLAND – Southbound Interstate 5 travelers in northern Clark County will need to plan ahead for congestion and delays starting this weekend.

Beginning Sunday night, Aug. 15, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor Granite Construction Company, will shift all travelers into two narrow lanes on southbound I-5 between Woodland and La Center. The lane reduction will be in place for three weeks as they continue work to rehabilitate a nearly two-mile stretch of the highway.

“We realize anytime we close a lane of the highway it has the potential to affect travel times, so having a single lane closed around the clock for up to 21 days may cause substantial delays,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Mike Briggs. “Travelers have done a great job so far to plan ahead during construction on this project. Those continued efforts will help reduce congestion while crews work to finish pavement repairs and reopen the highway.”

This extended lane closure allows crews to complete more work, shortening the project duration and increasing the safety of all travelers and work crews. Completing this important resurfacing work extends the life of one of the most significant freight corridors on the West Coast and reduces the need for costly repairs and closures.

Extended lane closure details

Lane reductions begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Intermittent nighttime double lane closures are possible between 7:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. At least one lane will remain open throughout the duration of the project.

The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph throughout the length the work zone.

Lengthy delays expected – plan ahead to help reduce gridlock To minimize delays and enhance work zone safety, crews will use a temporary Smart Work Zone System. Using sensor technology, the system analyzes roadway conditions to give travelers real-time traffic information on reader board signs. This helps increase safety and allows people to make safer, more efficient driving choices as they approach a work zone.