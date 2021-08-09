Employee Spotlight: State Tuition Assistance Manager Jenna Chapin

Helping connect Soldiers and Airmen to their education benefits can be tricky, but for Jenna Chapin it is the best way to ensure a trained and competent force, keeping the sword and shield sharp and sturdy for the future. Talking to Chapin I learned a great deal about education benefits in the state.

Q: What do you do at the Wyoming Military Department? A: I Administer Army and Air state tuition assistance programs, including eligibility and adjustments.

Q: What motivates you to wake up and go to work? A: I enjoy my job and the people I work with. I like working in the public sector and especially enjoy working to further educational opportunities.

Q: What has been your favorite part of the job? A: I enjoy the presentations the most, especially when I can help soldiers learn about and take advantage of their benefits.

Q: How does your position impact the Wyoming Military Department and further the Wyoming National Guard? A: Our educational bene

fits are of course a helpful recruiting tool, but it’s important to remember that tuition assistance is one of the more tangible ways that we invest in the professional development of our soldiers and airmen.

Q: What is something most people don’t know about you? A: For two years at the University of Wyoming I was in the vertical dance program. It is such a unique program offered at UW I really enjoyed it.

Q: What is something most folks don’t know about your position?A: That a lot of soldiers and airmen don’t take advantage of all their education benefits. There are several programs out there that will let you finish your education without debt.

Q: What is your favorite aspect of working here?A: I love the Cheyenne community, not so much the long winters, but the summers are amazing, and they help get me through the colder months.

Q: What is your favorite part about being part of the Wyoming Military Department? A: Being able to promote the value of education, a lot of places will ask for educated employees, but here we get to back it up with a program that pays for it.