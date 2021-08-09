Route 119 Lane Restrictions - Westmorelnd County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions on Route 119 north and southbound between Quarry Street and McClure Road, in East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The lane restrictions will begin Monday, August 16 at 6am and is scheduled to be completed on Monday, November 1 at 6pm.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to conduct field inspections, lay out work areas and then begin concrete patch repairs.

