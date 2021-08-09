Road Closure Route 1059 (Sugar Run Road) - Washington County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 1059 (Sugar Run Road) located in Peters Township, Washington County. The closure will be located between Route 1006 (Venetia Road) and Route 1061 (Mingo Church Road). The closure will begin on Friday, August 13 and will reopen on Monday, August 16.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1006 (Venetia Road), Route 88 and Route 1061 (Mingo Church Road) to Route 1059.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###