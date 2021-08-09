Younken Road to Close Weekdays for Pipe Replacement in Richland Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Younken Road is scheduled to close between Route 212 (Church Road) and Richlandtown Pike in Richland Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 11, through Friday, August 13, and Monday, August 16, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, which is weather permitting, motorists will be directed to use Route 212 (Church Road) and Main Street/Richlandtown Pike. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

