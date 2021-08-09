​ Southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) to be Restricted over Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling south on the bridge carrying Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County, will encounter a left lane closure beginning Tuesday morning, August 10, due to steel I-beam deterioration discovered during a recent bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The left lane on the southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) bridge will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can fully assess the damage and develop a plan to repair the structure.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel because backups and delays will occur.

The Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. The three-span I-beam multi-girder bridge is 237 feet long, 31 feet wide, and carries approximately 16,000 vehicles per day. The bridge is currently posted for 30 tons and is listed in poor condition.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

