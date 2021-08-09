Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,569 in the last 365 days.

​ Southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) to be Restricted over Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling south on the bridge carrying Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County, will encounter a left lane closure beginning Tuesday morning, August 10, due to steel I-beam deterioration discovered during a recent bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

The left lane on the southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) bridge will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can fully assess the damage and develop a plan to repair the structure. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel because backups and delays will occur.  

The Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. The three-span I-beam multi-girder bridge is 237 feet long, 31 feet wide, and carries approximately 16,000 vehicles per day. The bridge is currently posted for 30 tons and is listed in poor condition.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

You just read:

​ Southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) to be Restricted over Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.