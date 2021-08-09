Submit Release
Call for Vendors for Transcription Services

The Administrative Office of the Courts is accepting applications from persons or businesses interested in providing audio transcription services on an infrequent, as-needed basis.

Applicants must provide their own equipment and be able to transcribe tapes recordings created in Voice IQ and CourtSmart software.

Applicants must submit a letter of interest indicating relevant experience, rates and standard turnaround time.  All applicants will be required to prepare a test transcript from an CD provided by the court.  Successful applicants will be placed on the court’s approved vendor list.

All applications and letters of interest must be received by 5:00 p.m. (Central Time) on August 23, 2021 and should be sent to the following address: 

Renee Barnaby State Court Administrator’s Office Supreme Court of North Dakota 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Mailstop 180 Bismarck, ND  58505-0530 E-mail: rbarnaby@ndcourts.gov

Download the Application to Prepare Audio Generated Court Transcripts

Call for Vendors for Transcription Services

