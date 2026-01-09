Submit Release
Job Announcement: Chief Assistant State's Attorney - Stutsman County

Stutsman County Job Announcement

Closing date: until filled

Chief Assistant State’s Attorney

 

Chief Assistant State’s Attorney minimum qualifications: three years’ applicable legal experience, juris doctor degree, and license to practice law in North Dakota.

Grade 28 starting salary range: $125,300 to $131,643

May underfill as Assistant State’s Attorney II or Assistant State’s Attorney. 

ASA II minimum qualifications: two years’ applicable legal experience, juris doctor degree, and license to practice law in North Dakota.

Grade 27 starting salary range: $118,207 to $124,192.

ASA minimum qualifications: juris doctor degree and license to practice law in North Dakota.

Grade 26 starting salary range: $111,516 to $117,162. 

Summary of Work

Review investigations, make charging decisions, draft charges, interview witnesses, coordinate with law enforcement, negotiate with defense attorneys, and prepare for court.  Prosecute misdemeanor, felony, juvenile, and mental health cases in district court.  Write appellate briefs and argue at the ND Supreme Court.  Help with hiring and training office personnel.

 

A complete application must include a:  resume, cover letter, writing sample, unofficial law school transcript, and completed Stutsman County Application for Employment form.  

A copy of the Stutsman County Application for Employment form is at https://www.co.stutsman.nd.us/how‑do‑i/careers/ 

 

 

