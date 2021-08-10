bioLytical Laboratories Inc. Hosted A Visit from The Honourable Ravi Kahlon to Tour New Facilities
bioLytical Laboratories Inc. announced the visit of the Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation
We welcome the opportunity to further our working relationship with the provincial government to continue strengthening the British Columbia economy”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. (“bioLytical” or “the Company”), a global leader in rapid in vitro medical diagnostics, announced the visit of the Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation for British Columbia to tour bioLytical’s new manufacturing facility and discuss their innovative diagnostic tests and impact that the Company has on the local market.
— Hans Croukamp, COO
Kahlon was joined by MLA Aman Singh of Richmond-Queensborough, and MLA Henry Yao of Richmond South Centre to learn of bioLytical’s focus on delivering innovative products that showcase Canada’s contribution to the growing field of biotechnology.
“We welcome the opportunity to further our working relationship with the provincial government to continue strengthening the British Columbia economy,” says Hans Croukamp, COO of bioLytical. “With our industry-leading diagnostic technology, we are proud to work together to support the local market and represent Canada on the global stage.”
At the forefront of medical diagnostic technology, bioLytical recently moved to a larger manufacturing facility to accommodate its growth and expanding product line. After the tour, the minister and bioLytical leadership discussed the working relationship between government and businesses to strengthen British Columbia’s economic and job market and the importance of innovation investments to advance the commercialization of Canadian technology.
“As a global leader in technology, British Columbia is integral to supporting Canada’s goals for sustainable economic growth, and bioLytical is a key player in furthering Canadian presence on the global stage,” said Kahlon. “As we focus on economic recovery, our government continues to support local businesses to help build a strong economy that contributes to healthy, strong, and sustainable communities.”
Both bioLytical and the minister look forward to a continued working relationship that supports the intersection of government and private businesses in boosting economic activity, increasing Canadian innovation, and improving the lives of British Columbians. bioLytical continues to develop new products, such as their upcoming INSTI® COVID-19 Antibody Test, currently in the approval process with Health Canada, and will continue to work with the provincial government to showcase and expand British Columbia’s renowned technology industry.
