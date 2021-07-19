bioLytical Laboratories Inc. Announces Dr. Joshua Eades as New Chief Scientific Officer
Josh brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the key areas of R&D, innovative product lifecycle management, and executive leadership to strengthen our commercialization and global presence.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. (“bioLytical” or the “Company”), a global leader in rapid diagnostic tests for infectious diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joshua Eades, Ph.D., as the Company’s new Chief Scientific Officer, effective August 16, 2021. The change in leadership reflects bioLytical’s commitment to bringing innovative tests for infectious diseases to the world on our proven INSTI rapid platform, leading the company’s expansion into new markets.
“We are excited to welcome Josh to our leadership team,” said Robert Mackie, CEO of bioLytical. “Josh brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the key areas of R&D, innovative product lifecycle management, and executive leadership to strengthen our commercialization and global presence.”
As an accomplished and versatile chief officer, entrepreneur, and scientific researcher, Dr. Eades brings a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge in the biotech and pharma development space. Most recently, Dr. Eades spent seven years as Chief Science Officer at Tilray, a global leader in medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing, and distribution. Here, he led the company’s research and product development teams to drive and implement innovative commercial and clinical products and technologies. Prior to Tilray, Dr. Eades served as Senior Technology Officer at the University of British Columbia, where he was active in transforming and translating academic and hospital research to the private sector.
Dr. Eades has previously held research scientist roles in both the private and government sectors and has been a co-founder and scientific advisor to various companies across different industries. He has lectured graduate and undergraduate courses at the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, and the University of Victoria. Dr. Eades has been an invited speaker at numerous international conferences and seminars, has published papers in several high-impact journals, and is the inventor of multiple patent applications and issued patents. Dr. Joshua Eades holds a Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Victoria and a B.Sc. from the University of British Columbia.
About BioLytical
bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately-owned Canadian company focused on the research, development and commercialization of rapid in vitro medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI® technology platform. bioLytical has won several local and industry awards, including B.C. Exporter of the Year in 2019. We have been named Lifesciences BC’s Growth Stage Med Tech Company of the Year and have been featured on B.C.’s Fastest Growing Companies four years in a row, including the Globe and Mail’s Fastest Growing Companies list in 2020. bioLytical moved to a significantly larger, state-of-the-art facility in Richmond, B.C., in 2020 to accommodate the extraordinary growth achieved through our team. Providing accurate results in one minute or less, the INSTI® range includes the INSTI HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test, INSTI® Multiplex HIV Syphilis Ab Test, INSTI® HIV Self Test, INSTI® Covid-19 Antibody Test, and now the INSTI® HCV Antibody Test. bioLytical sells its products in Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia.
By delivering accurate results in real-time, INSTI® generates meaningful outcomes for medical professionals, patients, and public health organizations worldwide and is a key partner in tackling some of the world’s most severe healthcare challenges. Please visit www.insti.com and www.biolytical.com for more information.
