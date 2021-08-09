Equator Introduces Two New Compact Refrigerator Models

Compact Refrigerator

The units come in 2.6 cubic feet and 4.5 cubic feet options.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two new models of home appliances, both compact refrigerators suitable for small spaces, have been introduced to Equator Appliance’s line of convenient home appliances, the company announced today. The CREF 26 SS compact refrigerator is a stainless 2.6 cu ft. unit while the CREF 45 SS is a 4.5 cu ft. model.

“These stainless compact refrigerators look great and are the perfect solution for extra refrigeration at home, in dormitories, apartments, and office spaces.” said Nick Mathews, Marketing Manager at Equator Advanced Appliances.

Equator specifically aims to address the needs of condo and apartment owners and residents. The new compact refrigerator models were designed with compact living spaces in mind. Each of the units offer maximum refrigeration with a minimal footprint.

Both the Equator CREF 26 SS compact refrigerator and the Equator CREF 45 compact refrigerator come with a reversible door, adjustable feet, wire bottle rack, recessed handle, and a 1-year Parts & Labor warranty. However, the smaller CREF 26 SS includes 2 glass shelves while the larger CREF 45 SS comes with 3 glass shelves.

“There is actually a ton of space in the 45 SS model.” Said a product tester who used the unit in his new apartment. “I was able to fit all of my produce, deli meats, and drinks in there so I could keep my food in my own refrigerator as opposed to sharing it with my roommates.”

Another product tester who tried out the smaller CREF 26 compact refrigerator in her college dorm room commented, “This was really good for keeping all of my daily essentials handy. I had my milk right there so I could have my cereal in the morning and not rush out to get breakfast and all of my late-night snacks and sodas were there as well. My friends and I loved having a minifridge that kept all our study snacks at the ready.”

Before Equator product designers even put pen to paper, they conduct in-depth field research to find out what features customers are looking for and compare to other options on the market. They then gather that data to create “the best designed and highest quality appliances on the market” and proceed to personally test the appliances at home and in real-world situations where they can measure ease of use, efficiency, and perceived value.

The CREF 26 SS and the CREF 45 SS can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Overstock, Wayfair apart from others at an MSRP of $299 and $359 respectively.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives.

