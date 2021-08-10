State of Hawaii Adopts AZOVA’s Simple Health Pass™ COVID Testing & Vaccination Service to Bypass Quarantine Requirement

AZOVA Travel to Hawaii with the Simple Health Pass from AZOVA

U.S. travelers ages 2+ can access AZOVA’s COVID testing services and vaccination record verification with a free Simple Health Pass for entry to Hawaii

ALPINE, UTAH, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZOVA Inc., in collaboration with the State of Hawaii, announced today that any traveler from the US and its territories with a COVID test or vaccination record exception issued by AZOVA with AZOVA’s Simple Health Pass can now bypass quarantine when they enter Hawaii.

AZOVA’s COVID testing and vaccination solutions provide a streamlined quarantine exception experience including the only Hawaii-authorized at-home molecular NAAT test kits with video observation services that do not require a traveler to ship their kit to a lab, at home PCR test kits with video observation, or testing from any of AZOVA’s connected laboratory network partners. Any fully vaccinated traveler can get an electronic vaccination record and Simple Health Pass for entry into Hawaii.

“We are thrilled to improve consumer access to testing and vaccination resources for entry into the State of Hawaii,” said Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., CEO and founder of AZOVA, “We’ve been working on our globally shareable vaccination record and testing solutions for over seven years. These tools have proven to be very useful during the pandemic and are a great benefit to our government, airline, and travel partners as we work together to reopen borders across the world for travel.”

“Azova’s testing and vaccination record verification management services provide travelers to Hawaiʻi with an additional convenient option for meeting the state’s entry requirements. This is an important part of keeping everyone in Hawaiʻi safe and healthy,” said Gov. David Y. Ige.

How it Works:

Travelers can select entry to Hawaii using a negative test result or a vaccination record exemption with the Simple Health Pass. Travelers who choose a testing exemption complete their test through AZOVA’s at home or lab network partners. A COVID Credential Simple Health Pass is automatically issued to the traveler--there is no requirement to upload lab reports as this is done dynamically by AZOVA. A credential ID is provided to the traveler who then enters it on the Hawaii Safe Travels site, and a Safe Travels QR code that can be quickly scanned for entry to Hawaii is created.

Travelers who enter Hawaii with a vaccination exception can choose to have their vaccination record confirmed or source verified by AZOVA. Travelers also receive an electronic and shareable version of their vaccination record along with their Simple Health Pass.

About AZOVA

AZOVA is a globally connected digital health system focused on safely opening borders for travel. AZOVA works with airlines, governments, laboratory networks, immunization provider networks and travelers to provide the simplest COVID testing, vaccination, vaccination records and health pass experience available. The Simple Health Pass from AZOVA is the only health pass that is available to all ages and which is automatically created when you get tested or vaccinated through AZOVA’s retail, online and healthcare provider networks.

