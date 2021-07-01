Alaska Airlines and AZOVA Partner to Promote Healthy Travel with Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests & Video Observation Service

Creator of the world’s most comprehensive digital health network for COVID-19 testing and vaccination management Ellume is the company to bring the first over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 home test to market.

ALPINE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZOVA Inc., creator of the world’s most comprehensive digital health network for COVID-19 testing and vaccination management, and Ellume, the company to bring the first over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 home test to market, today announced a partnership to provide Alaska Airlines travelers with easy to use, at-home rapid testing. The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test and AZOVA Video Observation service provides more accessible testing options while traveling internationally for Alaska Airlines passengers.

This convenient service will make it easy for travelers returning to the U.S. to take a rapid COVID-19 antigen test with video observation for verification that meets U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) requirements for re-entry. Testing options are currently available for U.S. residents traveling from Costa Rica, Mexico, and Canada.

“We love taking our guests to beautiful destinations to relax and explore, including internationally,” said Amber Simonsen, Director of Guest Product Delivery at Alaska Airlines. “We want re-entry to the U.S. to be as smooth and stress-free as possible. This easy and affordable testing solution gives our guests more flexibility to complete COVID-19 testing anywhere you can do a video-call.”

“AZOVA is dedicated to safely reopening the world to travel,” stated Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, CEO and founder of AZOVA. “We are excited to be working with our colleagues at Alaska Airlines and Ellume to introduce the most convenient, affordable and hassle free way for travelers to get COVID testing for return travel to the United States. The Ellume COVID 19 Home Test Kit with video observation from AZOVA is transforming reopening strategies across the globe.”

“As the pace of international travel accelerates, COVID-19 testing continues to be a critical step toward managing the spread of the virus and providing peace of mind to travelers,” said Dr. Sean Parsons, Ellume founder and CEO. “We’re delighted to partner with Alaska Airlines and AZOVA to make our Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests more readily available for U.S. travelers headed to Costa Rica, Mexico, and Canada. As the only over-the-counter rapid antigen test on the market that is authorized to provide both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals with a reliable result after just one 15-minute test, our test will be vital to ensuring safer travel experiences for everyone.”

Ellume COVID-19 Home Test – Results in 15 Minutes

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test is a rapid over-the-counter self-test, which detects the SARS-CoV-2 antigen in 15 minutes or less. With its patented, user-friendly nasal swab and protective child adapter, the test is suitable for adults and children ages 2+, with or without symptoms. Ellume’s test provides a highly accurate result in just one test and, unlike other rapid antigen tests, users do not need to administer a second test 36 hours later. Digital results are automatically transmitted to the user’s smartphone.

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test and AZOVA’s accompanying video observation service are available for Alaska Airlines passengers for $50 USD. Once purchased, test kits are shipped directly to travelers. Video observation appointments should be made at least one week in advance to ensure availability.

AZOVA COVID-19 Tests & Video Observation Services

Under current CDC requirements, travelers entering the U.S. must take a COVID-19 antigen test under video observation with ID verification. Once a proctor confirms test results, AZOVA sends a COVID Credentials™ Health Pass via SMS or email to view and share test and vaccination results via QR code, Credential ID, or PDF.

In addition to the convenience of the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, AZOVA also provides passengers traveling to select countries outside the U.S. with the ability to take convenient in-home RT-PCR saliva or nasal tests. Results are received electronically 12-36 hours after the lab receives the sample. The FDA authorized test has received an Emergency Use Authorization for at home and in office or in pharmacy self-administration. AZOVA adheres to the highest HIPAA, SOC2 and HITRUST standards to ensure healthcare data and COVID status is encrypted end-to-end.

More details about Alaska Airlines COVID-19 testing initiatives can be found at: www.alaskaair.com/content/next-level-care/covid-testing. Passengers can purchase the tests through AZOVA at: https://www.azova.com/alaska/.

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

AZOVA is a globally connected Digital Health System providing telehealth and digital health services through globally connected provider, pharmacy, and laboratory networks. AZOVA provides innovative COVID testing and vaccination solutions for employers, schools, government entities, airlines, the travel industry, and the consumer. AZOVA has created the world’s first truly connected global laboratory network to enable travelers to access COVID testing anywhere in the world. For more information, visit azova.com.

Ellume is a digital diagnostics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-performance, connected products for healthcare professionals and consumers. It is at the forefront of accurate, rapid and accessible testing that is integral to today’s COVID-19 response and will help ensure the world is prepared for the next infectious disease pandemic. Ellume’s key focus is on the detection of common infectious diseases which affect the global population across all diagnostic settings; at-home, point-of-care and in-laboratory. Ellume has a global consumer health partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, a global COVID-19 and latent TB partnership with QIAGEN, and a range of professional products under its ellume•lab brand. Ellume is committed to developing high-quality digital diagnostics that the world can rely on in a health crisis. Further information can be found at ellumehealth.com.



