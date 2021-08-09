FUTURE SELF INSTITUTE LAUNCHES INCUBATOR PROGRAM
LEARN TO PROTOTYPE YOUR DREAMS INTO REALITY
We need an upgrade of our operating system to shift our perception and create new pathways to the future. The time is now. We are calling in all pioneers to create the future we want to live in today.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In answer to these challenging and unusual times, The Future Self Institute is calling upon all pioneers and change-makers to step into their best selves and embark on a transformational journey to reimagine new pathways to the future through their 8-week online Incubator Program, starting October 10th, 2021.
— Peter Oppermann, Founder of the Future Self Institute
APPLY NOW: http://futureselfinstitute.com/
The program is built upon the Future Self Method, a proven framework grounded in the latest research in neuroscience, quantum physics, and ancient wisdom traditions. Lead by luminaries and faculty members of the Institute, participants will:
● Challenge the status quo and create change for good
● Learn to prototype their dreams into reality
● Meet their future selves; their inner coaches and mentors
● Hone a clear understanding of the Future Self Method
● Discover how to hack time to create new pathways to the future
● Use powerful tools to release limiting beliefs and self-sabotage
● Tap into their full creative potential
● Develop clear roadmaps to navigate to their dreams
● Access a global community of pioneers, mentors, and partners
Scholarships will be awarded to those who wish to start prototyping their dreams into reality, providing financial assistance of 50%-100% of the full tuition to attend the FSI program. The 25 scholarship candidates will be selected by the Institute's Dream Council for their demonstrated fit within the Institute’s overall mission and vision to catalyze change in the world that goes beyond the self and has a positive impact on the world we live in. Scholarship applications for the October 2021 program are open now. The deadline for scholarship applications and nominations is September 30, 2021 at 12 PST.
About The Future Self Institute
The Future Self Institute is on a mission to create change for good by introducing pioneers and change-makers to their Future Self so that they can live in alignment with their visions of the future. The Future Self Institute’s Incubator Program is a membership and learning program that provides a much-needed upgrade to our personal operating systems, inviting you to meet your future self and let the Institute be your experiential accelerator for your dreams.
Press passes and interviews with Peter Oppermann about the Institute and the Incubator Program are available upon request.
