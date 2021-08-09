Kaye Communications PR & Marketing Wins 2021 Bernays Award for PR Excellence

Gold Coast Public Relations Council Bernays Award to Kaye Communications

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaye Communications (KCOM-PR) has won a coveted Gold Coast Public Relations Council (GCPRC) 2021 Bernays Award for PR Excellence for the firm’s “The New Way to Club” brand reinvention and repositioning campaign for Boca Lago Golf & Country Club (BLG&CC). KCOM-PR was the only PR firm in Palm Beach County to win a Bernays Award (named for the father of Public Relations Edward Bernays) in this year’s competition; it is the firm’s 8th Bernays Award.

GCPRC is the largest independent organization in South Florida of PR, marketing and communications professionals from Palm Beach, Broward, Martin and Dade counties. The Bernays Award judges panel consisted of journalists, a blogger, and former and current PR executives. To ensure impartiality, none were members of the GCPRC.

“The New Way to Club” campaign was created and activated by KCOM-PR to rebrand and reposition Boca Lago Country Club, a private equity country club following purchase by a private independent owner who transformed it into a non-equity private club membership that is no longer tied to a specific community home purchase.

Engaged in June 2020, KCOM-PR worked to emerge the transitioned club from the game-changing watershed pandemic health and economic environment as a vibrant new "next-generation” club model that is poised to disrupt the area’s golf and country club market.

It needed to be repositioned from new ownership’s “best-kept secret” to “industry disruptor” and begin building a long-term brand and private club authority. Following an $8 million infusion into the redesign of its three nine-hole golf courses and golf academy-level practice facilities, KCOM-PR strategically renamed the Club by adding its key asset “golf” into its name: Boca Lago Golf & Country Club.

Through KCOM-PR’s development and activation of its “The New Way to Club” multi-channel marketing communications campaign launch in the fourth quarter of 2020, BLG&CC has been well-positioned as a visionary “market void filling” golf and country club choice in today’s marketplace as a full-service, non-equity private club membership opportunity with industry-competitive amenities and programs at affordable, mid-market pricing.

An Eighth Bernays Win for KCOM-PR

In addition to being presented the GCPRC win this year, KCOM-PR has won Bernays Awards for the following projects and campaigns on behalf of business and nonprofit organizations:

• Bernays PR Star Award: Presented by the GCPRC president for best overall and long-standing excellence for “building

a solid reputation for serving a variety of business, lifestyle and nonprofit clients over the years.”

• Best PR Campaign by a Small Company/Firm: Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s Women Build, women-

exclusive “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hat” experiential “fan and fund” raiser.

• Best PR Campaign by a Small Company/Firm: BEE Positive Now campaign for Broken Sound Club, a 5-Star Platinum Club of America private club and internationally respected sustainability leader.

• Best Special Event: Inaugural Boca Raton Mayors Ball presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton

(conceived and produced pro bono by KCOM-PR) to benefit the health and wellness needs of Boca Raton’s nonprofits.

• Nonprofit/Charity Project or Campaign (Budget under $100,000): The Great Doggie Dine-Out & Paws Fest “peeps and

pups” event to raise “fans and funds” to benefit client Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR).

• Best Project on Behalf of a Nonprofit Organization: “Our Legend, Her Legacy”:

Countess de Hoernle's100th Birthday Gala and Community Celebration presented by the Order of St. John to benefit

five area nonprofits selected by the Countess.

• Best PR Campaign by a Large Company or Firm: The $100 Hamburger campaign to debut the Old Homestead Steakhouse at the Boca Raton Resort & Club that benefited Make-a-Wish Foundation; achieving $1.7 million in broadcast coverage alone within the first 48 hours of debut.

“We are honored to once again be recognized with this industry-significant award that further demonstrates our bold, yet authentic and sometimes industry-disrupting rebrand and repositioning communications initiatives continue to deliver empowering results,” said Kaye Communications Founder, President and Chief Strategist Bonnie S. Kaye who was recognized earlier this year as “Prestigious Women” honoree by South Florida Business & Wealth magazine.

Based in Boca Raton, KCOM-PR is a Boca Raton-based integrated marketing and public relations firm that provides “seriously strategic” integrated communications counsel, develops authentic original content and implements market-relevant multi-audience programs, initiatives and campaigns for regional and national brands in a variety of industries. KCOM provides “think tank” insights, ‘ideation’ and media relations interface to create news-generating opportunities and engaging events to increase brand awareness and education, media/influencer storytelling, alliance-building, grassroots interfacing and impactful community relations imprints.

Headquartered at 980 North Federal Highway, Suite 110, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, call (561) 392-5166, visit www.kcompr.com, or email SmartStrategiesStart@kcompr.com.