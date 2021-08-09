Athlete 2 Athlete Inspires Georgia High School Students Leveraging Current and Former Professional Athletes
Sports Turf again partners with Rennie Curran’s Game Changers Foundation; halftime segment to air during Georgia’s High School Game of the WeekATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Changers Foundation, partnering with Sports Turf Company, is excited to announce the return of its Athlete 2 Athlete program. During the pandemic last fall, the companies partnered on a FREE, weekly video-based show to develop high school student-athletes into leaders that succeed in sports, business, philanthropy and life. This year, the segments will be broadcast during halftime of the weekly 2021 Georgia High School Game of the Week on Peachtree TV.
Game Changers is a 501c3 nonprofit founded by former Brookwood (GA) High School Hall of Famer, UGA All-American and NFLer Rennie Curran. The foundation’s mission is to lead athletes – from high school through retired professionals – to achieve their full potential in the game of life. Sports Turf Company is a sports facility construction company based in Whitesburg, Ga.
Curran conducts one-on-one conversations with former professional athletes that cover topics such as mental toughness, recruiting, nutrition, academics, preventing injury, leadership, culture of a championship season, mental health, training and performance.
Interviewees each week will include NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell, NFLer Brandon Boykin, Braves Outfielder Jeff Francouer, NFLer Orson Charles and many others.
“I have walked in the shoes of these student-athletes, and I understand and appreciate the impact that an individual can have on others,” said Curran. “My goal is to impart knowledge from those that have traveled before them. The past year has been challenging for everyone, and they need our support and encouragement more than ever. I want to leverage my network to make a difference in their lives.”
Sports Turf’s sponsorship of the Athlete 2 Athlete program is part of a larger partnership between the company and Game Changers Foundation.
“It’s an easy decision for Sports Turf to continue supporting Rennie and the Game Changers Foundation fulfill their commitment to helping student-athletes reach their full potential,” said Sports Turf President Todd Wiggins. “Rennie has an excellent reputation and commitment to Georgia having played high school and college football in the state. His passion and excellence parallels Sports Turf’s commitment to developing long-standing relationships and building quality facilities throughout the state.”
Specializing in all different types of sport surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance and durability.
Additionally, Sports Turf sponsors the Georgia High School Football Daily State Player of the Week Award.
The segments will air throughout the season on Peachtree TV and on the Game Changers Foundation website at gamechangersfoundationga.org. To learn more about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
# # #
About Sports Turf Company:
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast. To learn more about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
Rob Kremer
Rhythm Communications
+14783358467 ext.
email us here