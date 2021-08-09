There are Great Things Happening on Florida’s Historic Coast
New hotels, art exhibits, live performances, sports and more are waiting to be discovered on Florida's Historic Coast.ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are plenty of new things happening along Florida’s Historic Coast where 42 miles of pristine Atlantic Beaches, America’s oldest city and outdoor recreation have been favorites in Florida for 455 years. New hotels, attractions and dining will make a visit here a memorable and refreshing experience.
Staying here has never been more comfortable. Health travel protocols remain a priority and wide-open spaces abound. There are many ways to safely experience the new additions on Florida’s Historic Coast starting with some new openings in 2021, and renovations at well-established lodgings.
Opening in late August in the heart of St. Augustine’s Historic District, the Renaissance Historic Downtown St. Augustine Hotel, was designed to replicate the historic San Marco Hotel that sat on the same spot during the Gilded Age. And the newly opened oceanside Historic Watermelon House, a luxury 6-bedroom vacation home located on the Intracoastal Waterway in Crescent Beach offers a luxury getaway in the pristine Matanzas Inlet area of St. Augustine.
The Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort is wrapping up the new construction of the resort’s North Wing, adding an additional 42 guest suites. And on Vilano Beach,The Holiday Inn Express and Suites Vilano Beach opened this summer with 50 rooms and is located just steps from the beach and the Hampton Inn & Suites on Vilano Beach recently completed a major renovation of all 94 guest rooms and public spaces.
Live Music has Returned.
This year, we can all agree on one thing: it’s time to get together and celebrate some live music on Florida’s Historic Coast! And live music is happening here this fall. Locals and visitors can catch their favorite musicians at North Florida’s most unique and popular concert venues.
In September, the popular Sing Out Loud Festival, St. Augustine’s annual month of music returns. Now in its fifth year, Sing Out Loud Festival brings scores of local, regional and nationally-renowned performers to various stages and parks throughout Florida’s Historic Coast.
Also this Fall, The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall will be host to performances including Lindsey Buckingham, Pablo Cruise, and many more. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, twill host Cody Johnson, Glass Animals, John Legend, Brantley Gilbert and many other of today’s popular performers. The Colonial Oak Music Park in downtown St. Augustine features free weekend performances by local up-and-coming local artists in a relaxed outdoor atmosphere.
More New Ways to Experience Culture, Art, History, Food and Fun
- Our Lady of Leche whose image graces the first Marian Shrine established in the United States at Mission Nombre de Dios, there will be a canonical coronation on October 10, 2021.
- The City of St. Augustine and Flagler Health+ have teamed up with Bolt Mobility (Bolt) to launch the City’s first e-bikeshare program. A total of 110 all-electric-assist e-bikes will be available to residents and visitors and will increase access to transportation across the City.
- At the Ximenez-Fatio House, History lovers are encouraged to experience the new “I Lived Here, As Well” tour, returning in the Fall after a Summer hiatus, which is a performance-style tour that takes guests on a journey through time and history, as seen through the eyes of those who worked here.
- Lightner Museum’s most recent renovation includes the transformation of the historic south terrace and garden located at the south end of the historic building. The exterior spaces, scheduled to open in the Fall, feature a lively community garden and outdoor museum program space which will provide space for new and engaging programs.
- Surfing has always been a favorite pastime on the beaches of Florida’s Historic Coast. There are numerous popular spots like Vilano Beach, at St. Johns CountyPier, Blowhole, and Matanzas Inlet where surfers are likely to catch the best waves. There is a whole culture in this coastal community that can be explored at the newly opened St. Augustine Surf Culture Museum.
Sport Events Galore
The PXG Women’s Professional Match Play Championship takes place October 25 - November 5 at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine. Sixty-four of the world’s best up-and-coming players will compete with two tournaments, each with its own purse. The tournament will be a celebration of women’s initiatives on and off the course.
Pickleball is here to stay! Some describe it as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong. But those who play it just describe it as FUN! Florida’s Historic Coast will host the Florida Georgia Pickleball Classic, October 29 – 31. Registration is now open for this fun and exciting classic tournament taking place at St. Augustine’s Treaty Park.
In 2020, the Pandemic hit during one of Florida’s Historic Coasts’ biggest events of the year, THE PLAYERS ®Championship. The tournament was the first PGA spectator event to return to the public in 2021 – with reduced capacity. THE PLAYERS Championship has the reputation as the most fan-friendly tournament on the PGA Tour, has the highest purse and has raised more than $100 million for local charities. Plans are in place for THE PLAYERS to be in full swing March 8-13, 2022. Daily tickets and Hospitality Packages are now available.
Getting here is getting a little easier in 2021.
Florida’s Historic Coast remains an easy access drive destination, but there is great air service available via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), approximately 50 minutes north of St. Augustine and 30 minutes from Ponte Vedra, and Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) is approximately 50 minutes to the south. Both airports are serviced by all major carriers. Both airports have recently added service.
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For more information on events, activities, holiday getaways and vacation opportunities in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches, go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com, become a fan on Facebook or call 1.800.653.2489.
