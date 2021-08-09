» News » 2021 » Wallace State Park hosts public information meetin...

Wallace State Park hosts public information meeting Aug. 21

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 9, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Wallace State Park on Saturday, Aug. 21. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the enclosed shelter, located in the day-use area.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Wallace State Park is located six miles south of Cameron on Highway 121. From Interstate 35, take Exit 48, go south on Highway 69 for one-half mile, and then take Highway 121 for one mile to the park entrance. For more information about the meeting, contact the park at 816-632-3745.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

