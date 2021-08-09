N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission to meet August 17

The N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, The meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

During the meeting, Commission members will review materials from municipalities and counties across the state and hear updates from subcommittees. See the agenda for this meeting for more information.

Who: Sedimentation Control Commission

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17

Where: WebEx Meeting Link

Event number: 161 232 7584

Event Password: StopMud

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

To learn more about the Commission, to view the agenda and related documents, visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/energy-mineral-land-resources/sedimentation-control-commission.

The Sedimentation Control Commission administers the state's Sedimentation Control Program pursuant to the N.C. Sedimentation Pollution Control Act of 1973. The commission is charged with adopting rules, setting standards and providing guidance for implementation of the law.