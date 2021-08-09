Road Closure Route 1017 (Wilpen Road) - Westmoreland County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 1017 (Wilpen Road) located in Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 1019 (Marietta Road) and Baton Road (T801). The closure will begin on Monday, August 16 at 7am and will open on Friday, October 1 at 5pm.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to remove and replace the concrete culvert and replace a 30” corrugated metal pipe with a 30” reinforced concrete pipe. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1017 (Wilpen Road) and Route 711.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

