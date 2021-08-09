Right Lane Closure on Interstate 79 in Butler County (Cranberry Township) Begins Tomorrow

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a travel lane closure on Interstate 79 Southbound in Butler County (Cranberry Township) beginning Tuesday, August 10, 2021 7:00 a.m. through Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The Interstate 79 Southbound right lane will be closed as Mekis Construction performs bridge deck repair between mile markers 84 and 81. This affects the area between the Evans City State Route 528 Exit 85 and Cranberry/Mars State Route 19/228 Exit 78.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.