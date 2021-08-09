Change of Dates for Weekend Closure of Freedom Road in Butler County (Cranberry Township)

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a change to the closure dates for Freedom Road (State Route 3020) in Butler County (Cranberry Township).

The Freedom Road closure scheduled for the weekend of August 13, 2021 has been changed to Friday, August 20, 2021 beginning at 10:00 p.m. to Monday, August 23, 2021 at 6:00 a.m.

The impacted area is from Commonwealth Drive/T-995 to the Executive Drive intersection on Freedom Road (State Route 3020).

The detour routes are as follows:

State Route 0019 Northbound traffic should continue North on State Route 019 Perry Highway, left on Cranberry Square Drive, and left on Executive Drive.

State Route 228 and Westbound Freedom Road Traffic should take State Route 019 North on Perry Highway, left on Cranberry Square Drive, and left on Executive Drive.

State Route 0019 Southbound traffic should continue to follow State Route 0019 south, right on Thorn Hill Road, right on Commonwealth Drive, then back to Freedom Road State Route 3020.

Freedom Road State Route 3020 Eastbound traffic should travel right on Commonwealth Drive and left on Thorn Hill Road to State Route 0019 North Perry Highway.

