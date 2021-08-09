Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 200 Block of G Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the 200 block of G Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:10 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, 33 year-old Kyle Dunbar, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.