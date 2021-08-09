AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF HEART FAILURE NURSES APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT, LINDA WICK
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF HEART FAILURE NURSES APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT, LINDA WICKMOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN), is proud to announce the appointment of Linda Wick, MSN, APRN, CHFN as the President of AAHFN for the current 2021-2022 year. Wick is currently the Associate Chief Nursing Executive (ACNE) for M Health Fairview, which includes 11 hospitals, (including the University of MN Medical Center), 56 clinics, and over 34,000 employees. She leads the development and implementation of the clinical nursing practice model, reflecting best practices in academic and community health environments, and is responsible for driving nursing innovation and overseeing the clinical, operational, and financial practice of nursing across the health system.
In addition to her role as ACNE, Wick was also the interim Chief Nursing Officer for the University of Minnesota Medical Center and University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in 2020. She also served as co-commander of the COVID-19 Incident Command Center, leading the system’s response to the global pandemic.
Wick is a charter member of AAHFN and has served in various positions within the organization, providing many unique opportunities to support the growth of AAHFN. Her pervious leadership activities within AAHFN include her supportive role as President Elect, Director and Secretary. She also on the Annual Meeting and Nominations Committees as well as on the Advanced Heart Failure Symposium Task Force.
Wick has a Bachelor’s Degree from the College of St. Scholastica and a Master’s Degree from the University of Minnesota. She has been involved in research specific to heart failure and women’s heart disease and is an invited speaker at the national level specific to disease management, heart failure and the use of technology in managing chronic illness. She volunteers as a preceptor for students in an interdisciplinary professional development class at the University of Minnesota and is a passionate advocate of equity and inclusion in the workplace.
In her role as AAHFN President, Wick is committed to continually moving the organization forward through membership growth, financial stability, and mentorship of future AAHFN leaders. Her experience in the medical field and vision for the future aligns with AAHFN’s strategic plan, which makes her the perfect candidate in leading to advance the organization’s growth.
About the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN)
The AAHFN is a nonprofit specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice, and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. The goal of AAHFN is to set the standards for heart failure nursing care. The organization unites professionals, patients and caregivers in the support and advancement of heart failure practice, education, and research, thus promoting optimal patient outcomes. AAHFN serves as the interface for sharing ideas, translating research findings into practice, and setting priorities for the future, and focuses on patients across all environments of care from the hospital, to the clinic, to home. Find more information about AAHFN by visiting http://www.aahfn.org or calling 888-45-AAHFN.
