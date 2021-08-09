Submit Release
HHS Statement on Recent Settlement

HHS and Dr. Rick Bright, former Director of BARDA, have reached a settlement of his whistleblower claim which he filed in May of 2020. The Agency would like to thank Dr. Bright for his dedicated public service and for the contributions he made to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic while he served as BARDA Director. We wish him well in his new endeavors.

