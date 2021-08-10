Reviva Labs delivers younger-looking skin with its new Advanced Retinol Serum

Reviva Labs Logo

Reviva's Retinol Serum will improve the appearance of wrinkles & fine lines, boosts collagen, and speeds cell turnover for a younger-looking complexion.

The dramatic broad effect of retinol is why it’s one of the world’s go to anti-aging ingredients” — Bill Levins

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs’ Advanced Retinol Serum includes a combination of ingredients that help enhance and increase the absorption of this Vitamin A derivative while minimizing sensitivities and irritation common to other retinoids. This advanced blend of Vitamin E, Dimethylmethoxy Chromanol, and Retinol along with gentle occlusives douse your skin with a potent cocktail of anti-aging antioxidants.

Retinol, discovered decades ago, improves the skin on many levels, as it’s effective and active in the dermis and epidermis. Retinol is shown to increase cell-turnover while helping to boost collagen production to plump and firm the skin’s appearance. Retinol’s well documented anti-aging effects are why it’s one of the few globally recognized anti-aging ingredients. This powerful antioxidant reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while simultaneously improving the appearance of uneven skin tone – and it helps improve blemished skin too. “The dramatic broad effect of retinol is why it’s one of the world’s go to anti-aging ingredients,” stated Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs.

The potency and effectiveness of Retinol has the potential to cause skin sensitivities and reactions. And while this usually occurs at higher concentrations, some users react even at lower doses. Reviva’s Advanced Retinol Serum was specifically formulated to avoid these typical skin reactions while maintaining efficacy and results. “We wanted to create a Retinol formula true to our philosophy, one that balanced efficacy while it minimizes reactivity,” said Bill Levins. Reviva’s uncomplicated formulation delivers a powerful, yet gentle, dose of 0.03% Retinol alongside a short list of ingredients meant to alleviate potential irritation.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 48 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.

