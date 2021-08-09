Meals on Wheels South Florida Partners With Junior Achievement of South Florida on Summer Internship Program

Internship program provided valuable tools to young students on both financial and programmatic aspects of the nonprofit

During Summer 2021, Meals on Wheels South Florida was proud to partner with Junior Achievement of South Florida on their summer internship program, which provided a significant amount of daily support to the executive offices. Junior Achievement of South Florida is an organization that trains the next generation of business leaders, employees, and consumers by educating students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Meals on Wheels South Florida has reported a 500% increase in calls looking for meals, and a 300% increase in the number of home-delivered meals provided. “The pandemic has pushed the number of seniors who are food insecure to record levels,” said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. “The ability to partner with Junior Achievement of South Florida on their summer internship program has provided us with talented young individuals to assist us with our mission of providing nutritious meals and safety checks to South Florida’s senior community.”

Junior Achievement of South Florida Intern Crystal Williams shared that her experience working with Meals on Wheels South Florida was truly rewarding. “I was touched by how the organization serves the senior community of Broward with so many remarkable programs and services,” Williams noted. “Working with the Finance Department at Meals on Wheels South Florida taught me so much about account reconciliations for nonprofit organizations.”

As the pandemic lingers and the number of seniors reaching out for assistance continues to increase, Meals on Wheels South Florida expects demand to grow even more into the Fall. Visit mowsoflo.org to register to volunteer and learn how to support Meals on Wheels South Florida’s efforts to meet the growing need for home-delivered meals during this time.

About Meals on Wheels South Florida

Meals on Wheels South Florida is a private nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1984. With the dedication of nearly 500 volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors and 5,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mowsoflo.org.

Meals on Wheels South Florida Funding Statement

Meals on Wheels South Florida is funded under the Older Americans Act and Fair Share Dollars from local municipalities through the State of Florida's Department of Elder Affairs and The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County. The generous support from The Jim Moran Foundation, Jewish Federation of Broward, United Way of Broward, the Children's Services Council, the cities of Tamarac and Pompano and Private Donations allows us to provide meals and services to those in most immediate need who would otherwise be placed on the ever-growing waiting list for home-delivered meals. A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the division of consumer services by calling toll free within the state. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the state. Human Services Network, Inc. D/B/A/ Meals on Wheels South Florida, Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Registration Number: 01331.

About Junior Achievement of South Florida

Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA) inspires and prepares youth to succeed in a global economy. JA provides real-world training in financial literacy including budgeting, spending, investing and the use of credit; offers cutting-edge skill-building opportunities that enable young people to explore meaningful, productive careers; teaches students how to start businesses; and introduces entrepreneurial values that strengthen workplaces. Last year, with the help of over 7,100 trained corporate and community volunteers, JA delivered over 20 various programs to almost 50,000 students in classrooms throughout Broward and south Palm Beach counties and at JA World Huizenga Center at the Lillian S. Wells Pavilion, a first-class facility housing JA BizTown and JA Finance Park. For more information about Junior Achievement of South Florida, visit www.JASouthFlorida.org. Follow JA on social media @jasouthflorida.

