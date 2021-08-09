Kelly Mena Takes on New Role as Head of Marketing for Nanlite USA at MAC Group
Kelly Mena, Executive Producer & Creative Director for Nanlite USA, is taking charge of marketing for Nanlite USA at MAC Group.
Kelly has always impressed me with her deep understanding of the craft, her empathy for the customers and creatives, and capacity for achieving business goals with style.”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over a decade of experience in both content marketing and team leadership, Kelly will be applying her knowledge to expand the marketing for Nanlite USA.
— Matt Hill, Head of Social Media at MAC Group
In her new role, Kelly will be leading a focused marketing team dedicated to the brand evolution and continued growth of Nanlite. She will continue to be the creative lead for both video and image production for the brand as well as ensuring that all content aligns with the brand objectives.
“I’m incredibly excited to continue to work with Nanlite to expand the brand. My main goal is to represent who Nanlite is through exciting visuals and engaging marketing so we can connect genuinely with our audience.
I’m especially looking forward to working with Nanlite Global and with the very talented designers and marketing pros at MAC Group to create a unique experience for our customers with streamlined workflows that will help us accomplish our goals.” - Kelly Mena, Head of Marketing Nanlite USA
Before joining MAC Group in 2019, Kelly worked for B&H Photo for almost a decade, beginning her career there on the Road Marketing team and expanding her skills into B&H’s internal video production team. In 2014, Kelly became the head of B&H’s internal production team as Executive Producer and expanded the team in order to meet the growing content and vendor needs of the company.
Her background as a filmmaker, editor, teacher and public speaker has increased her ability to communicate with customers and creative content audiences. She’s had the pleasure of working within various creative communities and with phenomenal artists. She will take the passion for such communities into the growth of Nanlite’s own community of artists.
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio.
Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes:
Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Foba, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, Jupio, Kaiser, Kupo, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, and Toyo.
