Recruiting for Good Sponsors 9 Year Old Boy's Pie Review Winston's Mixed Berry

In August, 9 year old boy, RyDog (his nickname) reviewed Winston's Mixed Berry Crumble. The sweetest perk is his family got to also enjoy the pie. Here is his review.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I met Brianna, the owner of Winston Pies, she was as sweet as her pies. I'm grateful to have the kids review her pies."
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored kid community gig; 'Kids Get Paid to Eat.' Fifteen hungry kids tasted and reviewed top 100 dishes in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In December 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored kid community gig; 'Donuts Good for You.' Four kids reviewed the healthiest donuts in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig; 'The Sweetest Gig.' Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com
In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig; 'We Dance for Good.' 50 New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift). And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org
In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring kid community gig; 'Grateful for Pie.' Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com
Winston Pies "I met Brianna, the owner of Winston Pies, she was as sweet as her pies. I'm grateful to have the kids review her pies." Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos #thesweetestgig #winstonpies www.WinstonPies.com "Each Winston Pie™ is handmade from scratch using only all-natural ingredients. We are a local Los Angeles bakery and source locally and feature organic produce whenever possible."
