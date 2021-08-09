New Service from AlchemyLeads Helps CBD Businesses Grow with Digital PR, Content Marketing & Search Engine Optimization
AlchemyLeads
The marketing and lead generation company Alchemy Leads has announced a new service catering exclusively to businesses in the CBD industry.
CBD marketing is beneficial to your CBD brand. That’s why it has become a norm to see CBD-focused adverts on Facebook, an eye-catching Instagram story, or an SEO optimized CBD marketing campaign.”CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Marketing is a growing industry and CBD companies are looking for ways to grow their business.
— Sean Chaudhary, Founder & CEO
As the cannabis industry continues to grow, companies are scrambling to find qualified leads that will convert into customers. That's where Alchemy Leads comes in—with this new service they're able to offer high-quality leads without any of the hassles or risks associated with many other lead generation methods.
The revamped service is customizable and offers different packages depending on your unique business needs. For example, if you need more targeted traffic instead of just general interest leads, there are options to help you find the best CBD buyers for your business.
Alchemy Leads uses a combination of email marketing and SEO campaigns to attract CBD buyers. You can choose how many leads you'd like to receive per month, with the option to pay for additional contacts if needed.
This CBD marketing service is designed specifically for businesses in the CBD sector and utilizes proven methods that have been successful in other highly competitive industries.
Business owners who invest in this CBD marketing service will enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee if they're not satisfied with the leads that are sent their way.
To learn more, contact Alchemy Leads today by visiting their website or emailing sean@alchemyleads.com.
