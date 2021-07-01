Scorpion Window Film is proud to announce increased supply for the most acclaimed product - Venom Series window films
Scorpion thanks its growth to our loyal customer base but also from our growing number of regional/international distributors. We work hard to ensure each client receives premium products at best rate”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scorpion Window Film is proud to announce above average supply of their most recognized film product to date, the Venom Series window film, with wholesales tint rolls specially suited for the automotive, residential, and commercial markets.
— Beau Battin, VP ScorpionWindowfilm.com
This film is designed for automotive windows with high heat rejection and excellent IR rejection. The Venom Series features a 1.5 mil dual-ply carbon-ceramic factory-match construction that offers exceptional heat rejection with great IR rejection, making it an ideal choice for drivers looking to protect their vehicle from higher temperatures during extreme weather conditions.
Along with being highly resistant to damage, this window film provides 99% UV protection while providing 99% clarity in optical quality without distortion of color or images through the window tinting material. This window film is designed for any of your automotive needs with lifetimes warranties on both the car side installation and the home side installation.
Venom Series Window Film offers an added IR layer for increased heat rejection. In addition, the Venom Series features a dual-ply carbon-ceramic, factory match construction that provides high heat rejection with great IR rejection and excellent optical quality.
By comparison, the Shield Series window film is available in a dual-ply, 1.5 mil construction. In addition, it offers exceptional heat rejection, better fade protection than dyed films, and maximum affordability with the brand's color-stable carbon deposit technology.
Scorpion Window Tint is made to be stylish as well as functional. They offer window film for various uses, including automotive, architectural, safety/security, anti-graffiti, and paint protection films. Durable enough to resist the wear and tear from day-to-day driving yet delicate enough not to impede glass clarity - Scorpion's window tint.
Scorpion Window Film is manufactured from the highest quality polyesters, which meet the demands of our customers around the globe. While window tinting films are built to block harmful UV rays, reduce solar heat, control glare, and keep you safe – Scorpion window tints are built to look great, too.
Scorpion products have been designed with a specialized formula that provides clients with both form and function for their windows. Their products demonstrate mastery over the manufacturing of high-quality window film products that offer excellent benefits without sacrificing style or performance. In addition, their team works closely with architects and designers to create custom cuts for any project size so all projects can be completed quickly while maintaining superior quality.
It's no secret that window film applicators are serious about providing their customers with the best window film products possible. But, to do that, they need a great customer service and support team to back them up. The Scorpion sales staff and technicians are very knowledgeable and will work hard to earn your window tint business and keep it.
Scorpion is a family-owned company that has been in the automotive aftermarket and accessory business for over 20 years. Over the past two decades, consumers, auto shops, and distributors are increasingly switching from other brands to Scorpion because of their superior quality window films at competitive prices.
Contact Scorpion today at (800) 483-9087 or info@scorpioncoatings.com. We're located at 6184 South, US-231, Cloverdale, IN 46120, and our team is available to take your call from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday.
