» News » 2021 » Route 66 State Park hosts public information meeti...

Route 66 State Park hosts public information meeting Aug. 21

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 8, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Route 66 State Park on Saturday, Aug. 21. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. at the visitor center. Park staff will be giving a presentation on accomplishments from the past year and future plans for the park, including an update on the bridge project.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Route 66 State Park is located at 97 N. Outer Road in Eureka. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the park, call 636-938-7198.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###