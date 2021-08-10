Italy’s Innovation Agency and Great Product Inc. Sign Strategic Partnership to Commercialize Italian Companies in the US
New Italy and USA Alliance formed to enhance the world of innovation
This is the pinnacle of a vision that has been formulating for 10 years. Ferrieri is a lively leader who is pushing the economy of innovation in Italy. ”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANGI - National Association of Young Innovators, the main Italian organization that promotes innovation and digital, and Great Product (GP), a venture development company that stages Italian and European companies for the success of financing and marketing in the United States, have announced a strategic collaboration to develop and scale Italian start-ups in the United States and open new high-potential opportunities to American investors. This alliance allows ANGI to strengthen its position as a reference point for the promotion of innovation at an international level and for GP to access ANGI's network of high-potential Italian innovators to build successful initiatives in the United States.
— Jonathan Ramaci
Through its many affiliations, Great Product offers companies immediate access to a vast network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. GP's team is comprised of successful large-scale entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
ANGI, representative of young Italian innovators and already leader of a network of international partners between France, Germany, the United States, South America, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Malta, thus expands its projects by strengthening the Italy-US axis. Initiatives promoted and supported by the European Community and by important exponents of the Italian diplomatic corps.
This synergy - declared Gabriele Ferrieri, President of ANGI - will add an important added value to our aim of promoting innovation and supporting Italian innovators. To further strengthen our relationship, we have appointed Ramaci as a member of our Scientific Committee and our Ambassador for innovation in the United States. We thank him for putting his professionalism and experience at ANGI's disposal ".
Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product, adds: "Working closely with Gabriele Ferrieri and ANGI is a real honor. This is the pinnacle of a vision that has been formulating for 10 years. Ferrieri is a lively leader who is pushing the economy of innovation in Italy. His passion and faith in Italian entrepreneurship is incredible. The work that Dr. Ferrieri is doing to bring Italian innovation to the US makes this a wonderful relationship that is destined to be successful ". Ramaci also added that "we are raising a fund of 50 million dollars to direct and finance the best Italian innovations".
"Made in Italy" is the result of experiences, cultures and knowledge rooted in the history of the country. It is synonymous with quality, passion, care, innovation, style and well-crafted excellence. There has never been a better time for innovative Italian companies to embrace the US model. The health, renewable energy and technology markets are experiencing geometric growth. The union of ANGI and GP aims to produce a high impact that will enhance the transformative change in the ecosystems of Italian and North American innovation.
