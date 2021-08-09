Submit Release
Laramie Region's Jerry Cowles named Employee of Year for Services Division

Laramie -

Jerry Cowles, Habitat and Access supervisor for the Laramie Region, was recognized as the Services Division Employee of the Year for the Game and Fish Department. Cowles received his award at the Game and Fish Commission meeting in July. Congratulations, Jerry! 

- WGFD -

 

