2021-08-06 10:50:41.357 Chesterfield Woman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-08-06 10:50:41.357

Paige Nelson of Chesterfield spelled her way to a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers ticket.

Nelson’s ticket was purchased at On the Run, 13553 Riverport Drive, in Maryland Heights.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.