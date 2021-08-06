Submit Release
2021-08-06 10:50:41.357 Chesterfield Woman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Paige Nelson of Chesterfield spelled her way to a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers ticket.

Nelson’s ticket was purchased at On the Run, 13553 Riverport Drive, in Maryland Heights.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

