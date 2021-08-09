Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 9
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 9, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
Various
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 4017
|Red Brush Road
|Washington Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Porter & Madison Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Road
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2008
|Flick Road
|Madison Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2013
|Climax Road
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 368, 58
|Perry and Licking Townships
|Seal Coat
|I-80 East and West bound
|Mowing
|SR 1007
|Greenville Pike Road
|Clarion Township
|Patching – (mill and fill)-
|SR 322
|Clarion Township
|Patching – (mill and fill)-
|SR 4015
|Old Fryburg Road
|Washington Township
|General drainage – pipe replacement
|SR 1013
|Sawmill Road
|Farmington Township
|General drainage
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.