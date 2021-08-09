Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 9

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 9, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity Various Various Mowing County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Bridge Repair SR 861 SR 861 SH Porter & Madison Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2007 Curllsville Road Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2008 Flick Road Madison Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2013 Climax Road Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 368, 58 Perry and Licking Townships Seal Coat I-80 East and West bound Mowing SR 1007 Greenville Pike Road Clarion Township Patching – (mill and fill)- SR 322 Clarion Township Patching – (mill and fill)- SR 4015 Old Fryburg Road Washington Township General drainage – pipe replacement SR 1013 Sawmill Road Farmington Township General drainage

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.