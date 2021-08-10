Volie Joins CDK Global Partner Program
Volie is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volie Inc, creators of communication software for the automotive industry, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, Volie is now part of a marketplace of applications and integrations that CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.
— Dave LaGreca, CDK Global
“We are very excited to be part of CDK’s Global Partner Program. This data integration will enable Voile’s BDC in a Box to power sales and service BDC’s for many of North America’s best dealers,” said Volie president & co-founder Scott Davis. “Our mission is to deliver software people love to use and make it easy to communicate with their customers. This integration helps improve the process for our CDK dealers."
Volie’s BDC-in-a-box enables call centers and auto dealers to more profitability run their operations. It allows dealers to run very granular campaigns that target their highest priorities. This integration speeds up the process as they no longer have to go back and forth between CDK and Volie. Volie’s integration with the dealer’s DMS also allows the dealer’s BDC to use DMS data to build sales and service campaigns, and the campaign engine ensures there are no duplicate customers across all marketing initiatives.
“We’re pleased to introduce Volie as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Dave LaGreca, senior vice president and general manager, Fortellis and Data, CDK Global. “Volie is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”
The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer and third-party websites.
Volie helps auto dealers optimize BDC operations by eradicating time-intensive, inefficient click-to-call manual processes. It speeds up customer communications and accelerates agent productivity. The CDK integration allows data to be pushed back into the customer record, enabling dealers to reach targets of 300 dials per day and 85 percent agent productive time.
About the CDK Global Partner Program
The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 575 partner companies and 995 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data, workflow integration, and intelligent insights to a wide range of third parties, OEMs, and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.
About CDK Global
CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.. Visit cdkglobal.com.
About Volie
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is a leading communication software for the automotive industry that enables dealers, BDCs, call centers, and vendors to manage campaigns, customer data, and communication types under one powerful platform. Its "BDC in a Box" is specifically designed for auto dealers as a unified, web-based platform. It integrates data management, automated campaigns, omnichannel marketing including email and text, and real-time reporting. This increases productivity, reduces time-consuming manual tasks, and enables business continuity from anywhere. For additional information and to schedule a demonstration, please call 239-201-4944 or visit www. Volie.com.
