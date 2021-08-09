Worldsensing boosts sustainability with Naeko Logistics partnership

Worldsensing company logo Naeko Headquarters Naeko logo

New provider is an environmental, social and governance leader in the logistics sector in Spain

Our commitment to society and the environment extends across our supply chain, that’s why we are particularly pleased to have forged this partnership with Naeko.” — Steve Cahill, Worldsensing’s Chief Operating Officer

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New provider is an environmental, social and governance leader in the logistics sector in Spain

Worldsensing today announced moves to further improve the sustainability of its supply chain through a partnership with Naeko Logistics.

The move will see Worldsensing, the IoT pioneer and a global leader in providing remote monitoring solutions, shipping its technology to more than 270 engineering companies and partners in over 60 countries via a provider that shares the company’s strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials.

Naeko is one of Spain’s foremost logistics providers in terms of ESG performance and is currently seeking B Corporation certification, the highest level of institutional recognition in this field. Naeko’s ESG commitments include investments in renewable energy generation and 100% recyclable packaging.

The logistics firm, based in Sant Boi de Llobregat near Barcelona in Spain, is an ideal partner for Worldsensing. The company’s monitoring technology addresses four of the United Nation’s sustainable development goals, including improvements in affordable and clean energy and building resilient infrastructure.

“Our commitment to society and the environment extends across our supply chain,” said Steve Cahill, Worldsensing’s Chief Operating Officer. “That’s why we are particularly pleased to have forged this partnership with Naeko."

“Naeko’s investment in social and environmental measures, from sponsoring local sports clubs to migrating to a zero-emissions vehicle fleet, are fully in line with our own ambitions for sustainability and civic responsibility.”

Recent ESG initiatives at Naeko have helped save 250 tons of CO2 since 2019 and include a 100-kilowatt solar array for renewable energy at the company’s head office, low-power LED lighting in the company’s Sant Boi warehouse and the replacement of plastic and non-biodegradable packaging with 100% recycled or recyclable materials.

“ESG performance is a critical part of our culture,” said Naeko’s CEO, Xavier Roma. “We are delighted that this has been a key factor in sealing our partnership with Worldsensing, a company that shares our environmental, social and governance values.

“We are also happy to be working with a company that helps safeguard communities and ecosystems through the improved monitoring of critical infrastructures such as dams and mines.”

Worldsensing has been involved in projects to build and advance sustainable solutions funded by the European Union for over a decade. Among them is the Greenedge project, which seeks to promote, design and implement more energy-efficient edge computing systems. Within the Harvestore initiative, Worldsensing is contributing to developing green solutions for energy harvesting and storing. The company is also a member of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology EIT RawMaterials group.

For more on Worldsensing’s commitment to sustainability, see our press guide.