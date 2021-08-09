Global Longevity Industry Investment Digest 2021/Q2
Aging Analytics Agency Has Profiled and Analyzed the 2021 Global Longevity Industry Investments, Covering 23000 Companies, 9000 Investors, 1000 Hubs,20 Sectors
The open-access investment digest to provide tangible industry investment insights, market trends, and information about leading longevity companies and investors”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aging Analytics Agency, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, releases an open-access 145-page investment digest to provide tangible industry investment insights, market trends, and information about leading longevity companies and investors: Longevity Investment Digest 2021/Q2.
Link to the Investment Digest: www.aginganalytics.com/investment-digest
Link to the Interactive Dashboard: platform.dkv.global/dashboards/longevity-investment-dashboard
This Investment Digest summarizes key observations in the private equity and venture capital ecosystem of the rapidly evolving and exponentially growing Longevity Industry. The information in the digest covers key industry trends, 23,000 Longevity companies, 50 leading investors, and more than 600 Longevity-focused publicly traded corporations. The report also outlines major investment rounds and relevant R&D trends, illustrating the industry’s traction and the readiness of institutional investors (including top-tier financial institutions) to potentially acquire the most successful startups across 20 sectors of the Longevity Industry.
The COVID-19 pandemic has given a boost not only to the growth of the BioTech capital market but also to the development of the Longevity biomedicine sector, resulting in an increase of more than 30% (compared to the previous year). Though the growth in the Longevity market exceeds that of the BioTech and financial services markets, it still remains fairly volatile.
Based on a comprehensive analysis of key market players and overall industry dynamics, the project has identified some significant trends and insights about the investment landscape, R&D collaborations, and many other essential aspects. Some of the analysis’s takeaways include the following:
- As a result of aging and the upcoming Silver Tsunami, there has been an increase in interest in the Longevity Industry. Currently, the size of the market is estimated at $25 trillion. The main players in the market are national healthcare companies and Longevity-focused financial companies. Longevity-focused biomedicine companies with a smaller market share have been the main focus of Longevity venture investors.
- Among all of the industry’s sectors, P4 Medicine (Precision, Preventive, Personalized, Participatory) is the largest one in terms of the funds raised and the number of companies involved. Accounting for 50% of the entire market, it represents stable growth.
- As far as regions are concerned, the US is the clear industry leader: 61.5% of the world’s Longevity-focused companies are located in the US, compared to just 17.3% in Europe and 9.8% in Asia.
- The Silver Tsunami phenomenon poses increased risks for financial institutions such as pension funds and insurance companies. Two scenarios here are possible: an optimistic scenario and a pessimistic scenario. In the optimistic scenario, most of the institutions will adapt to the new reality and transform their business models. In the pessimistic scenario, they will not be able to adapt to population aging challenges due to a lack of resolve and technological capabilities.
- Since most developed Longevity startups are becoming mature companies, large institutional investors are being attracted to the industry. In addition, Longevity companies tend to intensify their cooperation with banks and governments as well as other companies in the industry, which brings more competition in the sector.
Major financial and investment takeaways regarding Longevity Industry include the following:
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BioTech and Longevity sectors are on the rise. The period from 2020 to the first half of 2021 witnessed multiple medium and large funding rounds for BioTech and Longevity companies, especially for those that focus on drug development.
- Up to August 2021, 884 Longevity-focused companies closed large-sum late-stage venture capital rounds (B, C, and D). Some of them are now busy developing candidates for clinical-stage trials.
- In 2021 alone, global investments in Longevity-focused early-stage companies totaled $39.54 billion. For comparison, in 2020 the total investments in the Longevity Industry constituted $60B, which means that this sector is of great interest to investors.
- 2021 was marked by 15 IPOs in the Longevity sector. The biggest companies are Clover Health, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Sana Biotechnology, and Cloud DX by resulting levels of capitalization.
- The closing of IPOs will attract a significant number of non-BioTech investors looking to enter the Longevity sector.
- Currently, VC funds categorize Longevity companies according to their seed, series A, series B and other parameters. The stage of a company's development will become less important, while TRL levels and the level of technological development will be of far greater significance. They will ensure data-driven analysis and make it possible to perform certain mathematical calculations of the value of a portfolio company.
The data in Longevity Investment Digest are presented and visualized so as to enable strategic decision-makers to extract insights and other valuable, tangible information more easily, with the ultimate aim of optimizing their investment management strategies, assisting and promoting the accelerated growth of the Longevity Industry as a whole.
About Aging Analytics Agency
Aging Analytics Agency is the world’s premier Longevity Analytics provider, dedicated to the production of analytical reports on the topics of Longevity, Precision Preventive Medicine and AgeTech. Operating for over five years, it began producing in-depth reports on Longevity long before it emerged as an industry. The company also provides strategic consulting in the fields of Longevity and the Economics of Aging.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech-focused agency. It produces advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting, and tangible industry benchmarking.
