Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,704 in the last 365 days.

THE ULTIMATE PARENT GUIDE TO CHILD & ADOLESCENT PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

The Ultimate Parent Guide to Child and Adolescent Physical Activity

Finding the right activities and sports for your children after Covid-19

So helpful! From preschool to high school, good points to guide and understand what’s most beneficial to keep kids physically/emotionally healthy, from a professional who’s seen things firsthand.”
— Amazon Reviewer
UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As American children return to school, parents are faced with a dilemma after nearly two years of reduced or even nonexistent physical exercise—how do they help their children safely discover physical activity and sports that are right for their age, interests and level of development? Veteran physical education professional Michael E. Gosset Ed.D. brings the professional guidance parents need most in his book, The Ultimate Parent Guide to Child & Adolescent Physical Activity: Maintaining Their Physical and Emotional Health with Option Outlines (January 4, 2021; $19.99).

Even under the best of circumstances, choosing between the many options for physical education and activity can be overwhelming. Should we consider a club or a program? What’s the right level of activity for my child’s age and fitness level? How do I recognize a good coach or PE teacher? Is my child among the .03-.5 percent who has what it takes to eventually go professional?

Gosset answers all of these questions and more. He also tells you:
• Why dodgeball is a poor activity choice in PE class
• What clubs can do for a talented young athlete
• How to organize physical activities and athletics for your home-schooled child
• Whether sport specialization is right for your child
• What to consider about your child’s mental and emotional growth in sports

Gosset also includes Option Outlines that will help guide parents toward the right choice for their child. He brings nearly 40 years of experience as a teacher, coach, professor and athletic director, answering the pressing and confusing questions and providing answers that will help get children—and their parents—back into healthy physical condition.

MICHAEL E. GOSSET, Ed.D., has been a physical education professional for nearly 40 years. Currently a faculty member in higher education, he has been a teacher, coach (in schools and clubs), and an athletic director. His area of interest and research is Elementary Physical Education, specifically, Movement Education and Skill Themes. His objective is for children to enjoy movement, and to increase or maintain their varied physical activities throughout life while staying healthy.

Contact: Dr. Michael E. Gosset
DrElemMvmt@gmail.com
203-807-2000


The Ultimate Parent Guide to Child & Adolescent Physical Activity
by Michael E. Gosset Ed.D.
indie pub; January 4, 2021
$19.99; 80 pages
ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8558817584

Dr. Michael Gosset
Michael Gosset
+1 203-807-2000
DrElemMvmt@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

THE ULTIMATE PARENT GUIDE TO CHILD & ADOLESCENT PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.