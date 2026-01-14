As Valentine’s Day Nears, Author Explores How Appreciation Is Expressed Toward Men

“The ABC’s of Men: A Poem of Appreciation” by Mikayla Williams “I’ll Love You, Regardless” by Mikayla Williams Author Mikayla Williams

Through two recent books, author Mikayla Williams addresses often-overlooked aspects of gratitude in relationships.

Men are often overlooked — not just on Valentine’s Day. I wanted to explore what appreciation looks like when it’s expressed thoughtfully and intentionally.” — Mikayla Williams

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As stores pivot from holiday décor to Valentine’s Day displays, shelves fill with familiar symbols of romance — heart-shaped chocolates, plush toys and greeting cards. Much of it, however, is marketed toward men shopping for women, leaving fewer culturally recognized options for women seeking meaningful gifts for the men in their lives.Author Mikayla Williams says that this imbalance reflects a broader pattern. “Men are often overlooked — not just on Valentine’s Day,” she says. “I wanted to explore what appreciation looks like when it’s expressed thoughtfully and intentionally.”That idea is central to “The ABC’s of Men: A Poem of Appreciation,” a short, illustrated book built around an alphabetical list of positive traits Williams says she has observed in men throughout her life. At 18 pages, the book is designed as a concise, reflective read.In the book’s introduction, Williams explains that the poem emerged in response to the way conversations about masculinity often focus on what men should not be — “Don’t be toxic. Don’t be egotistical. Don’t be jerks” — rather than affirming constructive, healthy qualities. Through the poem, she aims to reframe that narrative by emphasizing dignity, respect and emotional generosity.Williams also points to the broader cultural implications of appreciation. “Men who use their words to bring out the best in others deserve the same in return,” she writes. “We may not say it often enough, but we value what you bring to the table.”Alongside “The ABC’s of Men,” Williams is also the author of “I’ll Love You, Regardless,” a bedtime story framed as a conversation between a babysitter and a young girl about the enduring nature of love. The story draws inspiration from 1 Corinthians 13 and explores themes of patience, kindness and commitment. “I wrote ‘I’ll Love You, Regardless’ to restore families, to restore men’s faith in women, and to help the next generation of young women love men in a transformative way,” says Williams. “I think the message of the book is what men, in particular, really need to hear.”Williams, who also writes under the name Miss Mikayla, is known for modern children’s books that blend humor, warmth and a biblical worldview. More information about her work, including previews and purchasing options, is available through her website and YouTube channel . “The ABC’s of Men” and “I’ll Love You, Regardless” are on sale at Barnes & Noble through February 14, 2026, at a two-for-one price of 14 dollars.

