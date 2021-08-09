The Future African King Of Rap Releasing His Debut EP “Flygerian Music” 11/11/20
THE FUTURE AFRICAN KING OF RAP: KING UCHE RELEASING HIS FIRST EP ON NOV. 11!MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sufferings and Offerings Music is proud to present to the public: The Future African King of Rap.
With a mix of Nigerian culture and the southern flava from Miami, Florida USA. King Uche’s music tells a story of his struggles and successes both in the states and his native country of Nigeria. His music motivates his fellow youth to change their lives through the sheer power of their wills, just like him. King Uche will be the one to set a new pace and embolden the new age of afro-centric youth, both abroad and at home! From his debut single “Danny Phantom” to his latest hit single “When I Was Broke” it is safe to say that King Uche’s Kingdom will come!
Stay Tuned for GREATNESS and Beyond!
KING UCHE’S debut EP “FLYGERIAN MUSIC” releases on Nov. 11, 2020!
LISTEN/DOWNLOAD/STREAM King Uche’s Music now by searching “King Uche” on any popular music streaming platform!
ARTIST BIO:
My name is KING UCHE and I have a dream. I have a dream of a United Africa, a world where the new generation of youths worldwide can feel like they belong. A world where they can see their dreams manifest, free of the bondage that most youths from poverty-stricken countries face. That is why I started rapping and my independent record label Sufferings and Offerings Music, Sufferingsofferings.com.
I started this company in order to connect to my brothers worldwide and present our talents to the world. With a mix between Nigeria and Miami, I will tell my story starting with the release of my DEBUT EP: “FLYGERIAN MUSIC” ON NOVEMBER 11, 2020. I am your future African King of Rap and I aim to motivate people to be the best version of themselves that they can be.
My Websites & Links:
https://linktr.ee/kinguche
Facebook/Soundcloud/Twitter : @1KingUche
Www.SufferingsOfferings.Com
Existing press:
The Source https://thesource.com/2020/05/01/get-to-know-bubbling-african-rapper-king-uche/
The Hype Magazine Network: https://www.thehypemagazine.com/2020/05/king-uche-talks-journey-to-music-as-he-proclaims-himself-as-the-african-king-of-rap/
Kazi Magazine: https://kazimagazine.com/tag/king-uche/
King Uche
King Uche
+1 800-983-1362
Contact@SufferingsOfferings.com
Flygerian Music