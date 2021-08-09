Want a Practical, Proven Way to Govern Your InfoSec Program? Hear How It’s Done on The Virtual CISO Podcast
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
Many SMB security leaders have this problem: how to work effectively with the C-suite/senior execs to govern information security.
Information security done right enables the business. Which means staying aligned with your ever-changing business needs. That takes a strategic vision and an actionable plan.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many SMB security leaders have this problem: how to work effectively with the C-suite/senior execs to govern information security. You know you need to achieve and maintain a verifiably secure and compliant InfoSec program that enables the business. But how do you correctly identify where you are today, what you want to accomplish and how to get there? Likewise, how best to demonstrate to clients, regulators, your board and other stakeholders that your program is where it needs to be?
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
Information security done right enables the business. Which means staying aligned with your ever-changing business needs. That takes a strategic vision, an actionable plan, plus a means to validate that the plan is on track.
Does that sound like a quantum leap from where you are today? With a proven process to guide you, the road can be a lot smoother.
To share the process that we use with clients to ensure they become provably secure and compliant, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features John Verry, Pivot Point Security’s CISO and Managing Partner. John explains step-by-step what you need to succeed—and how to engage with your IT, security and business leadership to get it.
Topics discussed include:
• The “3 pillars” of a successful InfoSec governance process
• Moving from “yes, we have a policy and it’s in that dusty binder” to operationalizing security controls as part of your everyday business culture
• The vital importance of aligning your information security program with one or more open, trusted frameworks (e.g., ISO 27001, SOC 2, CMMC)
• Gathering the evidence to prove you’re secure and compliant
If you’re concerned with building an information security program that will help your organization succeed, this special podcast with John Verry is perfect for your needs.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
