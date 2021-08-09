Mighty Paw Launches Lifesaving LED Safety Dog Collar & Necklace For Ultimate Visibility In Low Light
The family orientated dog gear company released their take of lifesaving LED Safety Dog Collars and Necklaces for 24/7/365 walks and playtime.
We’re delighted to make it easier to locate your dog, whether that’s during low light walks, potty breaks, camping trips, play dates or unexpected separations.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester, United States – August 9, 2021– Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Dog Lick Pad and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their LED Safety Dog Collar & Necklace. Both are rechargeable, include mini USB charging cables and hold up to walks and playtime in all weather conditions and climates, including rain and snow.
They’re easy to use and feature 3 light modes that are highly visible to passing cars at dusk and dawn. Dog owners can choose between bright orange and green.
“It is with great happiness and excitement that we announce the launch of our life saving and fun LED Safety Dog Collar & Necklace” said Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw. “We’re delighted to make it easier to locate your dog, whether that’s during low light walks, potty breaks, camping trips, play dates or unexpected separations.”
LED Safety Dog Necklace Details:
*3 Highly visible light modes
*Keeps you and your dog safe at night
*Soft touch button
*Available in orange and green
*One-size-fits-all
*Easily cut to size
*Weather-Resistant Design
*Great for all climates
*Rechargeable
*Battery lasts 8 hours
*Includes Mini-USB charging cable
*Size: 12” - 27”
LED Safety Dog Collar Details:
*3 Highly Visible Light Modes
*2 Light Strips
*Maximum Brightness in Low Light Conditions
*Keeps You and Your Dog Safe at Night
*Premium Nylon
*Durable Hardware
*Long Lasting
*Rubber Charging Seal
*Weather Resistant Design
*Great for All Climates
*Rechargeable
*Battery Lasts 6 Hours
*Includes Mini-USB Charging Cable
*3 Sizes: Small, Medium and Large
*Good for Small, Medium and Large Dogs
*Available in Orange and Green
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
