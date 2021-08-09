Sarah Uchytil of Sarah U Coach to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What would you do if you weren't afraid? What is really holding you back from making a change? Are you ready to transform your life?

Sarah Uchytil wants to help to help you unlock your potential and discover who you want to become.

Sarah is the founder of Sarah U Coach, where she works with individuals who are ready to make big, bold changes in their personal and professional lives.

Sarah works with her clients on everything from personal development, life balance and leadership skills to goal setting and even LinkedIn profiles.

Sarah became a coach after she had the opportunity to work with one herself. In 2007, Sarah worked for Sprint Communications managing half-a-billion dollars, traveling constantly and more stressed than she had ever been.

“I felt like I was on a treadmill, and they just kept increasing the speed,” recalls Sarah. “I was just running and running, trying not to fall off.”

After a grueling day of contract negotiations, Sarah shared dinner with a friend and colleague. She asked her, “Do you feel drained at the end of every day?”

“Yes,” her friend replied, “That's why I started working with a coach. They're like personal trainers for your life and your career. You can go to the gym and workout, but you get results better, quicker, faster with a coach.”

The concept resonated with Sarah. She returned to Kansas City and found a coach who really empowered her.

“I learned it was okay to say no; it was okay to set healthy boundaries; it was okay to take care of myself; it was okay to make space for what I really wanted my life to be.”

Soon, Sarah was making changes personally and professionally. Within eight months, she was able to get another job with Sprint making more money, with less travel. When the recession hit in 2008, Sarah was able to draw on her coaching and left her corporate job to coach full-time.

“I loved all the lessons I learned through my coach. I just felt so empowered. I realized I wanted to be able to help and empower others to do their ideal work.”

Sarah says her desire to help people is just a part of who she is.

“Happiness is so important,” says Sarah. “Coaching is about giving people permission to live their best lives. I love celebrating wins with my clients.”

