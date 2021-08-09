Heavier M-115 bridge detour traffic expected during Buckley Old Engine Show Aug. 19-22

Contact:

August 9, 2021 -- Heavier traffic is expected on the detour route for the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) M-115 bridge project near Mesick during the Buckley Old Engine Show Aug. 19-22.

M-115 traffic is currently detoured while the Manistee River bridge near Mesick is repaired (project map). The official detour route is on 9 Road, 4 Road, and M-37.

"Though we expect there will be more traffic on the detour route during the Old Engine Show, we ask that all through-traffic stay on that official detour," said MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Dan Wagner. "We've made improvements on the detour for our state trunkline traffic, and local roads are not built to handle the additional traffic."

MDOT is investing $1.9 million to replace the beams and deck of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River west of Mesick. This project includes repairs to the bridge substructure (abutments and piers) and rebuilding the bridge approaches on M-115.

The project started in May and is expected to be completed by Sept. 3. This project will extend the service life of this 71-year-old bridge, maintaining this critical link for commuter, tourist and commercial traffic.