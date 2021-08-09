Submit Release
Derby Barracks/DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:08/08/2021 @ 1758 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 near Mile Marker 156.6, Barton, VT

Violation: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Robert Bizzaro                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pembroke, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/08/2021 at approximately 1758 hours, a Vermont State

Trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat commit a marked lanes violation on I-91 southbound

near milemarker 156.6 in the Town of Barton, VT. A traffic stop was initiated, and the

operator was identified as Robert Bizzaro, 26 of Pembroke, MA. While investigating the

incident, Bizzaro showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation, Bizzaro

was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Bizzaro was transported to the Derby Barracks

and processed. Bizzaro was later cited and released to appear in court on 08/24/2021 at

10 AM in Orleans District Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2021 @ 1000 hours          

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: No

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

Derby Barracks/DUI #2

