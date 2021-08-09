Derby Barracks/DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502678
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:08/08/2021 @ 1758 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 near Mile Marker 156.6, Barton, VT
Violation: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Robert Bizzaro
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pembroke, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/08/2021 at approximately 1758 hours, a Vermont State
Trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat commit a marked lanes violation on I-91 southbound
near milemarker 156.6 in the Town of Barton, VT. A traffic stop was initiated, and the
operator was identified as Robert Bizzaro, 26 of Pembroke, MA. While investigating the
incident, Bizzaro showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation, Bizzaro
was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Bizzaro was transported to the Derby Barracks
and processed. Bizzaro was later cited and released to appear in court on 08/24/2021 at
10 AM in Orleans District Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: No
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED